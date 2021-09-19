Man killed in Ripley County off-road vehicle crash

Investigators said Tyler Asche, 36, of Madison, wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash in Ripley County that killed a 36-year-old man.

The crash happened Saturday, Sept. 18, at around 9:25 p.m.

Investigators said Tyler Asche, 36, of Madison, was driving down a gravel road near the 9000 block of South County Road 75 West when he lost control of his side-by-side off-road vehicle.

Asche, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath as it stopped on its side, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

He was taken to a hospital in Cincinnati where he was later pronounced dead.

The passenger in the vehicle, who was wearing a seatbelt, only suffered minor injuries.