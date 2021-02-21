Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain, wintry mix tonight

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures return to the mid 30s as our next weather system brings a mainly rain event to central Indiana starting after 6 p.m. to areas west and moving into the Indy metro closer to 8 p.m. With temperatures slightly colder in the northern tier of the state, a brief wintry mix of rain and snow will be possible.
Temperatures will warm to the upper 30s during the later evening with rain likely into the early overnight. Rain will taper off after 2 a.m.
On the backside of this system, temperatures drop back near freezing Monday morning and refreezing will be a possibility causing slippery road conditions for the morning rush.