13 WTHR Indianapolis

Indiana

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain, wintry mix tonight

With temperatures slightly colder in the northern tier of the state, a brief wintry mix of rain and snow will be possible.

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures return to the mid 30s as our next weather system brings a mainly rain event to central Indiana starting after 6 p.m. to areas west and moving into the Indy metro closer to 8 p.m. With temperatures slightly colder in the northern tier of the state, a brief wintry mix of rain and snow will be possible.

Credit: WTHR

Temperatures will warm to the upper 30s during the later evening with rain likely into the early overnight. Rain will taper off after 2 a.m.

Credit: WTHR

On the backside of this system, temperatures drop back near freezing Monday morning and refreezing will be a possibility causing slippery road conditions for the morning rush.

Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR

