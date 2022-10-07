DNR: Indiana man dies after boat capsizes with father, son on board

Officials say neither one was wearing a life jacket, despite life jackets being on the boat.

LEXINGTON, Ind. — A man is dead after a boat capsized in a private fishing pond in Lexington, Indiana early Sunday morning.

Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Hash told WHAS11 News that Scott County Dispatch was notified around 1:45 a.m. about a capsized boat in the 4200 block of South Pleasant Ridge Road.

Hash said a man, identified as 37-year-old Mark Lyon, and his son were fishing in a private pond that Lyon owned.

It's unclear how the boat capsized, but when officers arrived, Lyon was found already dead.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, when the boat went under water, Lyon and his son struggled to reach the shore while also attempting to pull the boat back to shore as well.

Lyon's son, whose identity nor age has been released, was eventually able to get to shore and reach family to call for help.

The DNR says the private pond is about 2-3 acres large and is roughly 7-feet deep. Neither Lyon nor his son were wearing life jackets, despite life jackets being present on the boat, Hash said.

An autopsy on Lyon is pending to determine if there were any other contributing factors to his death, authorities said.

