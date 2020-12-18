Dearborn Co. sheriff searching for missing man

Police say 70-year-old Tommy Menke was last seen Friday, Dec. 18 at 12:30 a.m.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing from Lawrenceburg.

Police say 70-year-old Tommy Menke was last seen Friday, Dec. 18 at 12:30 a.m. He is described as a six-foot tall, 200-pound white male with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark red jacket and jeans and was driving a gray 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with Indiana license plate VVC315.