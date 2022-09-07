Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

A woman from Springville struck a vehicle that was crossing U.S. 231 at Interstate 69 Tuesday afternoon.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.

At that time, his vehicle was struck by a Hyundai Accent driven by Edna Overman of Springville, Indiana. She was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where she died.

The driver of the Pilot, whose name was not released, was also taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital with unknown injuries. His passengers, identified as his wife and mother-in-law, were also taken to Bloomington with unknown injuries.