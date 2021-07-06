91-year-old man dies after car crashes into vacant Kosciusko County home

The Kosciusko County coroner said James Gall, 91, of Leesburg, suffered a medical event immediately prior to the crash.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — A 91-year-old man from Leesburg has died after crashing into a vacant home Monday evening in Kosciusko County.

According to a preliminary investigation, James Gall was driving a 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood in the 3500 block of North County Road 400 East in Plain Township around 7 p.m. when the car left the road, struck a fence and crashed into a vacant home. Investigators said the crash caused structural damage to the home.

Gall was taken to a hospital in Warsaw, where he was pronounced dead.

The Kosciusko County coroner said Gall suffered a medical event immediately prior to the crash.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, North Webster Police Department, Pierceton Police Department, North Webster/Tippecanoe Township Fire Department, Lutheran EMS and Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Plain Township is roughly 130 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.