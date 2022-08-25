YouTube creator plans treasure hunt across Indiana

Adam Rood is hiding 10 treasures across Indiana, with clues on where to find them announced Saturday starting at noon.

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday.

Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.

Rood said the hunt starts Saturday, Aug. 27 at noon, but you'll have to check his YouTube channel to find out where to find each treasure map.

He told our partners at the Kokomo Tribune he took a week off work to travel across the state hiding the treasures.

"I want people to be able to get out and enjoy themselves with this," he said.

He expects it take about a month for all 10 prizes to be found, but said if enough people participate, they could all be found in a matter of days. Nearly 50,000 people have interacted with Rood's posts on social media and over 500 have shown interest in the hunt on Facebook.

While you'll have to wait until Saturday to know where to find the maps to Rood's treasure chests, there are hints to the location of two of the prizes in the Kokomo Tribune article.

You can also learn more about the treasure hunt on the event's Facebook page.