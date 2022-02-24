Silver Alert declared for missing Starke County man

Victor Greene was last seen in Knox, Indiana around noon on Thursday, Feb. 24.

KNOX, Indiana — State police have declared a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Knox, Indiana.

Victor Greene, 66, was last seen around noon Thursday. He was wearing a camouflage jacket with dark blue sweatpants and a hat. State police said he was also using a wheelchair.

Greene is described as a 6-foot, 2-inch, 220-pound white male with red hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Knox, Indiana is located in Starke County, about 120 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about Greene or his whereabouts is urged to contact the Knox Police Department at 574-772-3771 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.