Judge sets 2025 trial date for man charged in fatal shooting of eastern Indiana police officer

RICHMOND, Ind. — A judge has set a 2025 trial date for a man charged in the killing of an eastern Indiana police officer who was shot during a traffic stop last year.

Phillip Matthew Lee, 48, whose trial is set to start in Wayne County on Feb. 10, 2025, according to court records, could face the death penalty if he's convicted in the death of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton.

Burton was shot in the head on Aug. 10, 2022, after officers stopped Lee’s moped and Burton was called to assist with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics. The officer died Sept. 18, more than two weeks after being taken off life support.

Lee, of Richmond, is charged with murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and drug-related charges.