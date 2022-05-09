'It’s a disaster, but things can always be worse': Indiana families pick up the pieces after storm

Daniel and Lacy Christman said they still can’t believe everything they’ve lost.

MANVILLE, Ind. — Cleanup efforts began in Jefferson County, Indiana, Monday after recent flooding.

“You’re kind of mad you lost your stuff, but then you go a mile up the road and see what your neighbors lost. There’s even neighbors that have perished from this, it’s very humbling,” Daniel said.

Daniel said they were inside their garage when a wave of water pushed through their yard.

“I screamed ‘go get the kids!’ They were upstairs and I said just get the kids out. Everything else can be replaced,” he said.

The couple spent Monday trying to restore what was swept away in Saturday’s storm. Lacy said she found parts of their home and belongings miles away from where they live.

She also found pictures and IDs from her neighbors.

“We’re trying to gather all of that to hopefully locate the people it belongs to,” she said.

Lacy said it will take longer than usual since they’re still without power and the bridges in Manville are completely destroyed.

The couple said they have a long way to go until everything is back to normal, but with the help of their neighbors, they are confident they will be able to rebuild.

“It’s a disaster, but things can always be worse, even though it could be better and it will get better,” Daniel said.

