Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing southern Indiana woman

JASPER, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old woman from southern Indiana.

The Jasper Police Department said Linda Hawkins was last seen Sunday, Oct. 10 at noon ET.

She is described as 5'7" tall, weighs 203 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes. Hawkins was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatsuit.

Police said Hawkins is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Hawkins' disappearance is asked to call the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or 911.

Jasper is roughly 120 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.