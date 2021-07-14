ISP trooper recovering after car on trailer comes loose, crashes into cruiser

While the investigation is still ongoing, the driver of the trailer could be cited because the vehicle was not properly secured.

AUSTIN, Indiana — An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering after his cruiser was hit while sitting in the median of Interstate 65.

ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said a secured load came off a trailer traveling southbound on I-65 and struck the trooper's car in a median near Austin. Huls said the vehicle was not properly secured to the trailer.

"The photographs don't it justice to see exactly how close it was to being a much worse crash," Huls said. "When the radio traffic comes over and an officer advises he's been involved in a crash and that's all you hear...there's only seconds that go by before you get more information, but it seems like hours."

The trooper was injured and taken to Baptist Health Floyd. Huls said the trooper's injuries were not life-threatening, but he will be off the road for some time.

"He did receive non-life-threatening injures, luckily," Huls said. "We're very thankful for that."

While the investigation is still ongoing, Huls said he believes the driver of the trailer could be cited because the vehicle was not properly secured.

