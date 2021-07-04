ISP K-9 gets body armor donation

Barker is expected to receive his new protective equipment in eight to 10 weeks.

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana State Police will soon be protected by a new bullet and stab-resistant vest thanks to donation from Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.

The organization is a nonprofit group that aims to provide protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs throughout the U.S. Since the charity was founded in 2009, it's gifted more than 4,000 vests to police dogs in all 50 U.S. states — an investment worth nearly $7 million.

Each of the vests are custom-fitted to the dog and made in the United States.

Barker, an ISP K-9 to handler Trooper Hall in ISP's Putnamville District, will have a vest embroidered with the words, "In memory of Dylan Michael Beck#43." He's expected to get the vest in eight to 10 weeks.

Jessica Sutton of the American Legion Riders Post #497 sponsored the fundraiser for Barker's vest.