ISP: Murder suspect fired shots during Benton County chase, was arrested

Police say 51-year-old Kevin Varner, who was in a police chase and crash in Benton County, was wanted for a murder earlier in the day in Gary.

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a suspect who they say shot at them during a chase, and who investigators later discovered was a suspect in a murder in Gary.

The incident started at around 5 p.m. Sunday when a Fowler police officer was patrolling U.S. 52 near 5th Street in Benton County.

Indiana State Police, who is running point on the investigation, said the officer tried to stop a 1996 Chrysler Concorde for a traffic violation.

The driver was later identified as 51-year-old Kevin Varner, of Hammond.

Varner sped away on U.S. 52, triggering a police chase in Benton County.

During the chase, Varner shot at police, causing the back window of his car to be broken out, ISP said.

He ran off the north side of the road at the intersection of County Road 300 East and then got out of the car and tried to run away, but police said he was caught and arrested.

Varner had minor injuries and was taken to a Lafayette hospital to be checked out and then to the Benton County Jail.

ISP said a rifle was found in the area where the vehicle was being pursued, but didn't say if the rifle was found near the crash scene or if Varner threw it out of the vehicle during the chase.

Varner was arrested on preliminary charges in Benton County for:

Attempted murder

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Criminal recklessness with a firearm

Resisting law enforcement

Investigators later determined Varner was a wanted suspect in a murder that happened in Gary earlier in the day.

On Monday, Feb. 13, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He's currently awaiting extradition to Lake County.

He has been formally charged in Lake County with: