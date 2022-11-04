When they arrived, Indiana State Police said they found a gray 2009 Chevrolet Aveo had hit a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck head-on.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash in Washington County, Indiana on Friday officials said.

Indian State Police (ISP) said troopers were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road around 7:50 a.m.

Units from the Washington County Sheriff's Department, Washington County Ambulance Service, Salem Fire Department and Gibson Township Fire Department also responded ISP added.

When they arrived, ISP said they found a gray 2009 Chevrolet Aveo had hit a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck head-on. The collision happened in the westbound passing lane, which is the center lane of a three-lane section of the roadway ISP explained.

The people in the Aveo, 37-year-old Ryan Fisher and 37-year-old Rebecca Simmons, both died at the scene according to ISP.

ISP said Fisher was the driver, and that both of them were from Salem, Indiana.

The Silverado's driver, 29-year-old Todd Albertson, was flown to UofL Hospital with critical injuries ISP said.

Their initial investigation revealed the Aveo was believed to be eastbound and tried to pass another eastbound vehicle when it hit the pickup truck in the westbound lane according to ISP.

ISP said the case is still under investigation.

