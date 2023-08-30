1 killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-69 in Grant County

The driver of a pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The driver of a pick-up truck died Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 in Grant County.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate near the 257 mile-marker, just south of the Fairmount exit, around 1:45 p.m. First responders at the scene found two semi-tractor trailers, a box truck and two passenger vehicles, one of which was on fire.

Firefighters and medics put out the fire and found the driver of a pick-up truck trapped inside the vehicle. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is being withheld, pending notification of family.

No other injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police indicates traffic had backed up on I-69 for an unknown reason. The driver of a semi-tractor trailer, a 67-year-old man from Ontario, failed to stop and rear-ended a Ford pick-up truck.