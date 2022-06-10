Indianapolis beauty school pampers cancer survivors among their own staff

Students at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture provided free services this week to cancer survivors, helping them feel and look their best.

INDIANAPOLIS — June is National Cancer Survivor Month, celebrating the lives of those who have fought the disease and those currently in treatment. Students at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture provided free services this week to cancer survivors, helping them feel and look their best.

"It feels wonderful. I feel like a movie star," said Amber Harris, sitting in a chair while two students braided her hair, and another gave her a manicure.

Harris is usually giving instructions at Tricoci University. She teaches the next generation of cosmetologists and manicurists. But on Tuesday, Amber's students pampered her.

"This is one of the best things to do," Harris said. "Go and get your nails done, your hair done. Get your pedicure. Oh my gosh, it makes you feel so beautiful. It definitely enhances your feelings about yourself."

Last fall, doctors found a large cyst on Harris' ovary. She wasn't completely surprised due to a history of ovarian cancer in her family. Harris underwent a partial hysterectomy and is now cancer-free.

"It means a lot to me to be able to celebrate this, especially with my awesome instructor," said Callie Johnson, a Tricoci University student who braided Harris' hair. "It's always a very exciting thing when you can spend time with somebody celebrating such an awesome thing in their life that they were able to beat cancer. It's wonderful."

Unfortunately, students don't have to look too hard to find cancer survivors to pamper at Tricoci University. The campus director also has her own cancer survivor story. Jill Gray was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2019. She endured a double mastectomy, six surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.

"I had kind of given up," Gray said. "I kind of accepted the fate, and I was ready. I still to this day have the most amazing outlook on life, though, because of the diagnosis. Every day is a blessing. Every day is a gift."

"Going through cancer can be a traumatic experience," said Tempest Golden, assistant campus director at Tricoci University. "But seeing them on the other side of it, this is our way of saying 'we love you' and 'we're glad you made it.'"