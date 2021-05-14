Tech High School alumni remember groundbreaking graduate with grave marker dedication

Bessie Alethia Anderson Speights is believed to be the first Black student to graduate from Arsenal Tech.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Arsenal Technical High School class of 1970 wanted to do something special for their alma mater for their 50-year reunion.

The pandemic delayed the plans until 2021, but on Saturday, the alumni remember one of Tech's groundbreaking graduates whose legacy might otherwise be forgotten.

Bessie Alethia Anderson Speights died in 1982, a widow with no children. Her obituary lists no survivors. Bessie had no grave marker at Floral Park Cemetery, despite a remarkable life that included being the first Black female graduate of Tech High School in 1916.

The class of 1970 from the historic east Indianapolis high school is celebrating its 50-year reunion by providing a grave marker to celebrate Bessie’s life. The grave marker will be dedicated Saturday, May 15 at 11:00 a.m. during a ceremony in the Garden of Love section at Floral Park Cemetery (425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis). The public is invited.

"Tech graduates have really gone and done great things and to me, this is a great thing,” said Randy Wilson, standing next to the grave marker that was installed a couple months ago. “Even though as meager as it may seem, we're leaving some history here and we're honoring one of our own."

Wilson is a member of the Class of 1970 and a Tech High School hobby historian. He has a large collection of Tech yearbooks going back to the first graduating class. His extensive research led him to identify Bessie as the first Black female to graduate from the school as part of the third graduating class. Back then, commencements were held at the end of both the fall and spring semesters.

"It was a big deal for her to graduate in 1916 as an African American, and a female, and knowing her family situation and what it was, it was a major accomplishment, and then go on to college and become a school teacher,” said Wilson.

Bessie likely attended Teacher's College of Indianapolis, then taught at School 37 on 25th Street just east of Keystone Avenue for more than 30 years. The building still stands, but is no longer an IPS School.

"While we didn't get to know her personally, the legacy that she leaves behind, and her dedication to her own education at Tech High School is exemplary,” said Debbi Deckard Gerlach, an organizer with the Class of 1970, “plus the fact that she wanted to continue that education and pursue a teaching career, and all the children in Indianapolis that she touched. That's just awesome."

Bessie married in her late 30s and became Mrs. Speights, but never had children of her own. So when she died, her legacy at Tech was forgotten - until Wilson discovered her distinction as part of his research for an article he wrote in 2008 for a Tech alumni website for Black History Month. When he later found her gravesite had no marker, he was originally going to provide one personally. Then he thought this might be a worthy project and gift to Tech from his class.

"We just embraced it and thought it was a wonderful way to pay tribute and to honor this lady who undoubtedly faced many obstacles as she got her education from Tech High School,” said Deckard Gerlach.

"If she was here, she'd be proud of it,” said Wilson, his voice cracking with emotion as he stood over the grave marker.

The Class of 1970 is also establishing a $1,000 scholarship for a Tech student in Bessie's name that will be awarded for the first time to a graduate this spring.

According to Wilson’s research, Bessie was born in 1898 in Garrard County, Kentucky, the daughter or William and Mary Anderson. When her father died in the early 1900s, Bessie’s mother moved with her six children to Indianapolis.

Wilson believes Bessie was one of the first students to attend Tech from the beginning of her high school career. He found only 12 Black graduates out of a total of 700 from the three Indianapolis public high schools in the spring of 1916.