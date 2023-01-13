Plainfield teen meets first responders who saved his life after 2021 crash

Braydon Blankenship was hurt in a Hendricks County crash when his car hit a tree.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — On Friday, a Plainfield High School student met the Hendricks County first responders who saved his life after a traffic accident.

It's a reunion that's inspiring Indiana.

Braydon Blankenship was involved in a serious crash along State Road 267 back in 2021. His car hit a tree and he was knocked unconscious.

He was in such rough shape, the person who called 911 actually thought Braydon was dead, but firefighters quickly got him out of the car and jumped into action to save his life.

Braydon's father, Keith Blankenship, said his family is grateful to everyone involved.

"There is not a day that passes that me and him and his mom, we have ... we have a lot of people to thank. A lot of people to thank. There's a lot of nice people out there in the world and we just, for everybody that's been affiliated with this accident with Braydon, thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you," he said.