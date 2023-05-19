Mom's heroics, recovery to be honored at the Indy 500

Bailey Rogers, a mother of three from Terra Haute, was 34 weeks pregnant last Fourth of July when she was hit by a car after pushing her kids out of the way.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bailey Roger's injuries are a reminder of her greatest miracle.

"This is miss miracle baby, Miss Rayleigh," said Rogers. "She kept me alive, and I kept her alive, so she's my miracle baby."

Rogers, a mother of three from Terra Haute, was 34 weeks pregnant last Fourth of July.

"Honestly don't really know how it happened, what happened," said Rogers. "I just saw a car coming at my kids and I pushed them out of the way, and I got taken under the car."

She was pinned, helpless and frightened for her unborn child.

"I said, I'm pretty sure my baby's dead," said Rogers.

She was rushed to IU Union hospital in Terra Haute where they did an emergency c-section to save her baby. Then, Rogers took a LifeLine flight to Indianapolis.

"The next thing I remember, I woke up here," said Rogers.

She was at IU Methodist hospital in downtown Indianapolis. Away from her family and fighting for her life.

"My femur was completely snapped in two," said Rogers. "I had a hip dislocation, my pelvis, my pelvic ring, my hip ball joint, it was all completely shattered."

Friday, she returned to Methodist Hospital with all three of her children, on her own two feet. Nearly a year later, Rogers is wowing those who saw her at her worst.

"I had never seen her walk before," said Jennifer Mink, a Registered Nurse at IU Methodist. "To know what she's been through and to see how well she's doing now, it blows me away, but it doesn't surprise me."

"Every member of our team that took care of Bailey, from door to door, and into the clinic, it took all of us to get to this day and it took an amazing person to push through all of it," said Trauma Surgeon Rachel Rodriguez.

Rogers says she has her doctors and her youngest to thank.

"They told me, basically, if I wasn't pregnant, I wouldn't have made it because your bones are so much more durable when you're pregnant," said Rogers.

Rogers will deliver the green flag during the opening ceremony of this year's Indy 500. Sharing her story and message of perserverance.