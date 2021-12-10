Lafayette doctor uses hospital experiences to write 1st book

Half of the proceeds from the sales of "Where Rainbows Never Die," by Dr. Ryan Deweese, will go to the Caroline Symmes Foundation.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Inside IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, it should go without saying that these days, Dr. Ryan Deweese is a busy guy.

"That's an understatement," the hospitalist said just before he began another 10-hour shift.

But in between patients, amid the mountain of stress, Deweese has found an outlet in the written word. Lots of us do. The difference is, these words are his own.

"I worked on that book for four years," Deweese said. "It started as my creative outlet. I certainly can't paint, I can't draw, but I can tell a good story."

And so he began writing it down.

"And it spiraled from there," Deweese said.

Deweese became a published novelist in October when "Where Rainbows Never Die" began printing.

The book was born from experiences Deweese had at the hospital — with some creativity added in: There's a doctor — a hospitalist just like Deweese — and a 9-year-old girl with cancer who has run out of treatment options.

"So together, they go on this wild treasure hunt to look for this hidden treasure to find the funds for an experimental chemotherapy medication in an attempt to save her life," Deweese explained.

As he was developing the characters and the storyline, it also struck Deweese that this creative outlet could be about more than just publishing a book — it could be bigger than that.

"That's the meaning of life, right? To have a life that matters to others," Deweese said.

Half of the proceeds from the sales of "Where Rainbows Never Die" will go to the Caroline Symmes Foundation, named after Deweese's family friend who died from cancer at just 5 years old. Deweese said the foundation is fundraising for pediatric cancer research at IU Health Riley Hospital for Children.

And when Deweese's 11-year old daughter learned what her father was doing, she decided to write a story of her own for the same cause.

"I think that’s what its all about," Deweese said. "It helps you look past the day-to-day slog if you're part of a something bigger than yourself."