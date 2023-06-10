'It's a blessing for my family' | Volunteers work to make sure a Hoosier family has a home

On Friday, 100 volunteers showed up to put together the pieces of a future home.

FISHERS, Ind. — Volunteers are coming together to give a Hoosier family a home, and it is Inspiring Indiana.

Friday at Holland Park in Fishers, almost 100 volunteers came out to put together the pieces of a future home.

They're with the Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity, and they were assembling panels to build walls when 13News stopped by.

Future homeowner Vanessa Ware is overjoyed by the support her family's receiving.

"All of these people coming out this morning, giving out their time and everything, everybody is pleasant. It's a beautiful day out here. It's a blessing for my family and it's just joyous right now," she said.