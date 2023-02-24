IPS Newcomer Program grad gives back by sharing story of her Fulani culture

Boubacar Balde tells her story in a new book called "Savvy Yazzy."

INDIANAPOLIS — "A jaaraama," said Boubacar Balde. "That means 'hello' in the Fulani language."

Every Indianapolis Public Schools student comes into class with a story to tell. Balde is bringing hers to life on the pages of a book

Balde decided to write about the Fulani tribe in Guinea - where she moved from - after graduating from the Newcomer Program at IPS.

"It inspired me that we were all there and we all had the same goal because we all want to learn English, which was really hard, but I kept trying," said Balde.

Learning side by side with students from all over the world, working hard in the classroom while being supported all the way.

"When you go to the Newcomer Program, you're part of the family," she said. "Teachers want to help you with all the challenges you're having and they want to ask you questions, like, 'Are you understanding the classroom, what do you need help with, is everything alright with the family.' It's like you are home."

Now, in her second year at Ivy Tech, Balde is using her education and her voice to share her Fulani culture with the community in Indianapolis through her book, "Savvy Yazzy."

Balde is using part of the proceeds to help future Newcomer students get a fresh start in the United States, ready to share their own stories one day.