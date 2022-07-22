The rush to help an Indianapolis animal shelter

There are 400 animals at Animal Care and Control right now - and they keep coming in.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Zena is up for adoption right now.

She's recovering from surgery, but she's in good spirits.

She's one of so many. There are 400 animals at Animal Care Services right now, and they keep coming in.

"Yesterday alone, we took in 37 cats from one house," said Katie Trennepohl, deputy director. "We didn't know they were coming. We have to have supplies on hand to care for them."

The good news? Boxes of support are piling up.

"We do about 30 loads of laundry every day. Every animal has bedding in their cages, gets messy lots of laundry and laundry detergent to keep going," said Trennepohl.

The shelter posted a request for detergent online. It's a need that's ever growing

"Yesterday we took in 74 animals and had just 38 leave," Trennepohl said.

And as the animal population here increases, staffing does not. It's down down 20%

Volunteers are stepping up and employees are working overtime. That's why the supplies coming in are a morale boost for everyone.

"It's very encouraging for staff, public support, and uplifting for staff to see support coming in from public every day," said Trennepohl.