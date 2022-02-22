Inspiring Indiana: Student athlete returns to court after burn injury recovery

Brie Miller's treatment for serious burns was a success after hard work, physical therapy and a positive attitude.

INDIANAPOLIS — Brie Miller is a lot of things: Student, record-breaking athlete - in both volleyball and basketball - and now a survivor.

Last summer, Brie accidentally started a grease fire in her dad’s kitchen while cooking mozzarella sticks.

“I knew I had to do something or else the whole house was going to burn down," Brie said. "We didn’t have a fire extinguisher. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know if I was supposed to put anything on it."

Brie alsi didn’t know the impact her next choice would have on her life.

“Then I opened the sliding door. I had it and tried to throw it out the window. It went all over my arm and my leg," she said.

Remembering the pain leaves her almost speechless.

"It’s unimaginable pain. You don’t really understand the pain until you go through it. After I got burnt, I started screaming,” said Brie.

Brie’s mother, Erin, said she couldn’t stand to see her daughter suffer.

“Just seeing her in so much pain, I just wanted to take it away from her. I just knew I had to get her to the right place,” said Erin.

That place was Riley Hospital for Children and its pediatric burn program.

Dr. Brett Hartman oversaw Brie’s second-degree burns. He used a special spray-on skin treatment procedure using a re-cell system.

“I take a small biopsy of her own skin. I process that in the operating room which takes about 20 minutes or so. I put that into suspension. I am able to spray that skin over her burn wound,” said Hartman.

Hartman said about a half million people are treated for burn injuries yearly. Around 70% of those injuries occur inside the home. That’s why he wants to educate people on kitchen fire safety.

“Teenagers are cooking with grease. That’s how her injury happened. We recommend if that happens, turn off the oxygen supply to the grease and cover it with a lid,” Hartman said.

Brie’s procedure was a success after hard work, physical therapy and a positive attitude.

“After I got the 1,000th (volleyball) kill, it felt better than it did if I didn’t get burnt,” said Brie.

Brie's mom said that’s because it was always about more than the game.

“It wasn’t about getting her 1,000th kill or getting her 1,000th basketball point. It was about watching her overcome and endure and just getting to play a game that she loves,” said Erin.