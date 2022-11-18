Man with terminal cancer connects with others through ink at Plainfield tattoo shop

Don Caskey will keep filling the open space on his body with tattoos until terminal kidney cancer ends his journey.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A man from Toledo made memories with Hoosiers at a Plainfield tattoo shop.

Don Caskey’s body is telling a story.

“They’re all for different reasons," Caskey said. "I’ve got some tattoos that were just nonstop laughter for three hours because it was ridiculous tattoos for fun. I’ve got tattoos for heart-wrenching reasons too.”

The 56-year-old has been living with terminal kidney cancer for nearly three years. The diagnosis changed his life.

“When I got sick, I went from having a darn good credit score, a nice place to live, a decent car. I lost my house. I lost my car. I lost everything,” Caskey said.

But he gained perspective.

“I realized really fast the most important thing in life isn’t the materials in life, it is the human connection with people,” Caskey explained.

Now, he’s focused on making that human connection – using ink. In 16 months, he’s received more than 600 matching tattoos with strangers around the world.

“I decided that the only thing I can take with me when I pass away is the memories. More than likely, it’s going to be cancer that kills me. I started asking randomly if they want to make a human connection and a forever memory by getting a matching tattoo with me. I can take away with me that memory after I pass away,” said Caskey.

A group of Hoosiers touched by his story decided to become a part of it.

“It feels great to be a part of his story," said Morgan Jones. "That’s amazing. I’m honored."

“He could choose to be one of the most miserable people on earth," said Macie Taylor. "But he chooses to go out and make those connections while he still can."

Caskey said this ink journey has become therapeutic for him.

“They’re helping me by being a part of their journey,” he said.

As long as his health is good enough to keep traveling and he still has space on his body, Caskey plans to continue to get matching tattoos with people around the world.

These strangers, now bonded for life in ink and spirit.

Caskey hopes his story encourages other people going through hard times. "Things happen all the time you don’t expect," he said. "Sometimes it feels like the worst thing in the world. No matter how bad something happens to you, something good comes out of it.”