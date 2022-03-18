Brownsburg students learn perseverance through juggling program

Zach Kelley has been teaching kids circus acts through the Juggling Masters Program for more than 20 years.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Elementary school kids are nonstop energy and sponges when it comes to learning new skills. For more than 100 students at White Lick Elementary School, their newest skill is juggling.

Once a week, 165 kids show up before school to learn how to juggle. It's part of White Lick's Juggling Masters Program, where every kid is encouraged to just try something new.

"I actually started doing spinning plates, which was the first thing we did this year. It was really hard to do," said student Layla Edwards. "I got my own and I practiced at home a lot and I finally got it."

The kids take their lessons from one energetic and experienced P.E. teacher, Zach Kelley. He started the program 21 years ago.

"It's less about skill development and more about character development. We're teaching kids to persevere, and we're teaching kids how to stay committed to something," Kelley said. "When I see a kid accomplish a skill and I see them kind of light up for doing something for the first time, it's not that moment that gets me excited. It's knowing that they may have failed at it 100 different times, but only took 101 times. But they were willing to keep doing it."

The students get the message, too.

"I'm learning perseverance and you can't get awesome at everything every time you try it," Griffen Rodes said.

The kids start with simple juggling in third grade, and it takes off from there, with their confidence growing from week to week.

"I love doing it and it's a lot of fun to do those fancy tricks and kind of show off," one student said.

Some of the kids even give unicycles a try.

The students practice from November until the spring, when they perform a big show in front of family, friends and other program graduates.

"We will have an audience full of former students and I will tend to get a little emotional because I will recognize those kids in the audience," Kelley said. "I basically gave them the chance, and they took it off and ran with it. It's less about me and a lot more about them and what they've done."

The kids step out of their comfort zone and learn something new — a skill that will serve them for the rest of their lives.