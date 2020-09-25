Indy teen sets out to help elderly amid COVID-19 pandemic

For the past few weeks, Lance Williams has spent hours at home putting together PPE safety kits to hand out to the elderly.

INDIANAPOLIS — "I love to help other people," said Lance Williams.

For the past few weeks, Lance has spent hours at home putting together PPE safety kits to hand out to the elderly.

The teenager wants to help as many seniors as possible stay safe during the pandemic.

His kits contain just what senior citizens need. He shared what he has added to the giveaway.

"The items in the PPE kits include two disposable masks, one reusable mask, hand sanitizer and two pairs of gloves," he said.

The PPE giveaways are part of the 16-year-olds ongoing community service called Lance's Gifts. It all started in eighth grade with a school project where Lance delivered Christmas gifts to the elderly with help and donations from classmates. That was followed the next year with an even bigger giveaway and Christmas bags stuffed with Lance's Gifts. The teenager even has his own website where people inspired by his projects can make donations.

"This year we have raised about $2,700, and we are still fundraising," Lance said.

Lance has been featured on THE BLOCK podcast to share his latest campaign. The host of the THE BLOCK shared how impressed he is with a teenager doing so much community service at such a young age. There is also a good reason why he wants to be a blessing to older folks.

Carolyn Mosby, William's mom, has been supporting her son and his missions from day one. As a mom with a professional career she needed help with Lance in his early years.

"He spent a lot of time around people his grandmother's age and developed this love for older people," Mosby said.

Both mom and grandma instilled in Lance that it's better to give than receive. He shared who else he's inspired to help one day.

"I also may be giving gifts to foster kids and helping out the homeless," Lance said.

Lance hopes to encourage other teens to do community service and mom knows it builds character.

"Colleges and universities are looking at that," Mosby said. "That's important. It was important when I was growing up. I think today it's even more important."