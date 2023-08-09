Indy's Good Food for All initiative expands nationwide

The program gives people in underserved communities access to fresh foods and produce.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Good Food for All Initiative in Indianapolis is expanding across the United States.

The program gives families in underserved communities access to fresh foods and produce across the state.

It provides Instacart Health Fresh Funds to more than 1,100 families in Colorado, New Jersey, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

The effort is made possible by a partnership between the city's Office of Public Health and Instacart. Their goal is to deliver 10 million servings of fruits and vegetables by 2025.

The first phase of the program launched in February, when families received pre-packaged boxes with 50 servings of fresh fruit and vegetables for 10 weeks. The second phase provided families with 50 monthly produce credits that could be redeemed at the store or online.

Based on feedback from the families, people want more flexibility to support their food preferences.

The program also found: