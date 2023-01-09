IFD firefighter celebrated for February rescue

Social media influencer Jason Patton, who is also a firefighter, joined the party to honor IFD firefighter Private Samuel Fehrer.

INDIANAPOLIS — Heroes with the Indianapolis Fire Department were honored with a simple gesture of thanks and appreciation.

Coffee and snacks were dropped off at Station 11 to honor Private Samuel Fehrer. He was being celebrated for his role in a fire rescue in February.

One of the people who joined the celebration was social media influencer Jason Patton, who is a firefighter and paramedic himself. He said it's all about showing support and gratitude for the crews putting their life on the line every single day.

"So for us, it's sometimes hard to hear from the public and your community that you did a great job," Patton said. "So it's always great to hear from your brothers and sisters that we believe you are an incredible human ... and an incredible first responder."