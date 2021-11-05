Kokomo football star finds peace in preaching as ordained minister

Plez Lawrence has rushed for 24 touchdowns this year for the Kokomo Wildkats.

KOKOMO, Ind. — One of the big high school football games this week is Kokomo at Zionsville.

Kokomo is trying to take the next step towards winning their first ever football state title.

But for their star player, Friday nights are about more than scoring touchdowns.

If you watch the Wildkats very long, you will notice number 10. Plez Lawrence has rushed for 24 touchdowns this year. He's leaving a legacy at Kokomo.

“When you go out into the world, your legacy does matter. School is just like my family," Lawrence said.

He has needed that school family to get through life’s struggles. His mother has battled cancer three times over the last 15 years. Lawrence is an only child and he had to grow up in a hurry.

“My faith kind of wandered, you know, 'God, why me?' This happened three times. I don’t know what to do, so I went to my bishop and he talked to me," Lawrence said. "Through the storm it brought me and my mom way closer.”

Mom’s struggles turned Lawrence to God. Two years ago, he became an ordained minister.

“I’ve preached a couple of times now over the past few months. I love being a Minister and going out and preaching the word. I love talking to them about God and what he can do in your life,” Lawrence.

Lawrence is a role model in this community. His teachers see it daily, he is mature beyond his years. Lawrence would like to lead Kokomo to a state title. But, he has already won with his teammates.

“They love that I have grown in my relationship with Jesus Christ. I even got some of the guys on the team to go to Christ,” Lawrence said. "Its the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Lawrence plans to play college football next year and start working on his doctorate to become a full-time preacher.