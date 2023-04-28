Girl ready to start new life after 3-year wait for kidney transplant

Three bouts with COVID-19 delayed Serenity's transplant, which she finally got last week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Every parent wants their child to be healthy and happy.

That dream is still a possibility for 10-year old Serenity and her family.

After contracting COVID three times, Serenity's kidneys were severely damaged. She's been receiving dialysis three times a week.

Unfortunately, each COVID diagnosis delayed the transplant process.

But three years later, Serenity's family's dream is coming true. Her kidney transplant was successfully completed just last week.

"I feel so better and I feel so wonderful. I can drink whatever I want. I can eat whatever I want," she said.

"I was so excited, because I've been waiting for this for a long time. And I would call the transplant team like, 'Hey, where is she at?' I was so excited. I was crying. I called my mom. She was excited. Everybody was excited for Serenity," said Serenity's mom, Quiana Culver.