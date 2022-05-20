Indianapolis elementary school rallies behind student with leukemia

Students helped raise $10,000 for a classmate's cancer treatment, which led to one teacher making good on her promise to shave her head.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Students at Crooked Creek Elementary School in Washington Township raised more than $10,000 to support a classmate recently diagnosed with cancer. As a result, today the school's PE teacher made good on her promise to shave her head.

Fifth-grader, Kadence Turientine got to start the shave and even dunk a teacher. Her leukemia does not define her.

"I'm 10 years old and I'm in fifth grade, and I like to dance, do gymnastics, cheer and be creative," Kadence said.

Kadence has attended Crooked Creek since kindergarten. PE teacher Azjah Woodson-Bash said Friday's activities demonstrated it's heart — not hair — that matters.

"It will grow back and really it's in support of her and in solidarity with her that she is not alone," Woodson-Bash said.

Now Kadence has "an image of someone who looks just like her and was willing to go through the battle with her."

Kadence's family is grateful. She is undergoing chemotherapy and following the advice of her doctors at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Treatment could last up to two and a half years. Her father sees silver linings.

"Situations like this — I think it shows how beautiful everybody can come together," Kadence's dad, Anthony said. "They didn't tell us they were doing this at the school. That's what inspires me"