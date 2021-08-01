Acts of kindness help lift Fishers up

Fishers is hoping to inspire 2,000 acts of kindness by Jan. 18.

FISHERS, Ind. — The residents of Fishers are on a mission. It’s called the “Acts of Kindness” Initiative.

“The goal is to get our residents to commit 2,000 acts of kindness by Martin Luther King Day which is Jan. 18,” said Stephanie Perry, assistant director of public relations for the City of Fishers.

And with over 800 acts of kindness since mid-December, they’re almost halfway there.

“We’ve seen people buy coffee for the people behind them in line, purchase groceries, open the doors, shovel snow for someone, get groceries for an elderly neighbor or walk their dog when it’s cold, making gift baskets for teachers,” Perry said.

Every act of kindness receives one in return.

“If you commit an act of kindness you get a $50 gift card as well so it’s a way to boost our economy as well,” Perry said. “The city purchased $100,000 worth of gift cards to locally owned restaurants."

She said locally owned restaurants were encouraged to sign up as long as they could prove they were locally owned and that included chain restaurants that are franchised and locally owned.

Residents are helping to elevate their community.

“Obviously 2020 was a really difficult year and this is a way to lift us up and also help our local restaurants,” Perry said.

Kindness is a gift that keeps giving.

Fishers is also providing residents the tools they need to make their own yard sign message of hope for MLK Day. The celebration will kick off Jan. 15 and run through MLK Day on Jan. 18. Fishers Parks will provide the sign, stand, and markers at no cost to 500 registered participants on a first-come, first-served basis.