Indiana WWII veteran celebrates 107th birthday in Evansville

Thurman Carnal served in the U.S. Army in Europe during World War II.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana's oldest veteran celebrated another birthday on Thursday.

A party was held in Evansville for Thurman Carnal, who celebrated his 107th birthday with family and friends.

“He was treating people right, and people are treating him right. It’s a combination of that. He’s had some good friends along the way,” his son, Darrell, told WFIE-TV.

Carnal served in the U.S. Army in the European Theatre of World War II after being drafted.

He said he didn't know the secret to his long life.

"Just luck," he said.

But those who have known Carnal the longest said he maintained an active lifestyle and was always helping others.

"He's a very intelligent man, always willing to do whatever," said Don Burch, who got to know Carnal through his son as a teenager.

Burch said Thurman even helped him hang drywall at the age of 98 and that he lived on his own well into his 100s.