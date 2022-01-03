Indiana's women veterans push for specialty plates recognizing service

Indiana's military service license plates currently show the branch of service, but not the gender of the person who served.

INDIANAPOLIS — March is Women's History Month and a group of Hoosier women is trying to get the state to recognize their service to our country.

Lisa Wilken is an Air Force veteran and, for the past few years, she and other women veterans have been on a special mission.

"We are looking to enhance our current specialty plates so we can have a designation for women veterans," said Wilken.

Currently, military license plates in Indiana only show the branch of service, unlike Ohio, which names the branch and highlights women veterans.

The goal of Hoosier women vets is to feel their service counts.

"Sometimes when you park in that veterans' spot you get the comment, 'That's when your husband is driving that vehicle,'" said Wilken. "People just assume that the vehicle belongs to a man. That's my vehicle, that's my plate. My husband never served."

An attempt to get a bill passed to approve specialty plates for women veterans failed in the state legislature.

But Wilken and her group aren't quitting. They need 500 signatures from women veterans for a petition that will be heard by the Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation this summer.

"We are not always going to be the minority and recognizing that is important. As a woman who served, it's important for people to know we paved the way for women behind us and we salute the women before us," said Wilken.

Indiana has almost 40,000 women veterans.

"The ability for women to serve in the many facets we serve in today is not only something we are proud of, but we feel is a privilege," said Wilken.