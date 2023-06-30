Indiana woman dies at Utah national park

The 61-year-old woman was found unresponsive at a campground in the Canyonlands National Park.

MOAB, Utah — Police in Utah are investigating the death of an Indiana woman found dead at a national park.

The woman was reportedly unresponsive at a campground in Canyonlands National Park when callers notified the Grand County Dispatch on Wednesday.

First responders, including National Park Service rangers, responded to the Willow Flat Campground in the Island in the Sky district of the park and pronounced the woman deceased.

The identity and hometown of the 61-year-old woman has not yet been released, though her family has been notified.

An investigation into the cause and manner of the woman's death is being conducted by the National Park Service and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.