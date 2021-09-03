x
Indiana

Indiana Task Force 1 returning from mission in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

Forty-five members of Task Force 1 were deployed to Louisiana on Friday, Aug. 27, to act as an urban search and rescue team.
Twenty of the IN-TF1 members deployed to Louisiana are from the Indianapolis Fire Department and one is a Metro police officer.

NEW ORLEANS — Indiana Task Force 1 is returning to Indiana after assisting with search and rescue efforts in New Orleans.

The team is leaving Friday morning and expected back in Indiana Saturday afternoon.

Forty-five members of Task Force 1 were deployed to Louisiana on Friday, Aug. 27, to act as an urban search and rescue team. Of the members who were deployed, 20 are from the Indianapolis Fire Department. One is from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 10 are civilians and the remaining represent other local fire departments. 

The team faced temperatures around 90 degrees and heat indices in the triple digits. Search efforts included areas that had been flooded by Hurricane Ida.

Indiana Task Force 1 was most previously deployed to Florida to help with the Surfside condo collapse search, rescue and recovery efforts.

The team spent 16 days searching the rubble.

Indiana USAR Task Force 1 searching for survivors and victims of Florida condo collapse

Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, July 5, 2021. Many people are unaccounted for in the rubble of the building which partially collapsed June 24.

