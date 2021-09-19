Indiana Rep. Steve Davisson dies after battle with cancer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Representative Steve Davisson died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 63.
Davisson represented House District 73, which includes all of Washington County and portions of Clark, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence and Orange counties. He had been representing the district since 2010.
Governor Eric Holcomb released the following statement regarding Davisson's death:
“My good friend Steve Davisson was a good friend to anyone that met him, and for that, we’re all fortunate and mourn his loss. As a man of faith, family and community, Rep. Davisson was a model citizen legislator, daily carrying out the duties that made him an obvious Sagamore of the Wabash. His ability to take on tough and complex issues with common sense and that famous smile was a gift from above. Janet and I will keep his wife, children and many grandchildren in our prayers as they find peace for such an unimaginable loss for their family, loved ones and his constituents that were so honored to have him represent them over all these years in our Statehouse.”
Davisson was highly involved at the statehouse, having served as vice-chair of the House Committee on Public Health. He was also on the House Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development Committee and the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.
He worked as a pharmacist, was an active member of his church, and earned two degrees from Purdue University. Davisson leaves behind his wife, Michelle, their five children and six grandchildren.