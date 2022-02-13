Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend man

Peter Metcalf is believed to be in extreme danger and police say he may require medical assistance.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 79-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana.

St. Joseph County police are investigating the disappearance of Peter Metcalf, who was last seen Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Police believe Metcalf to be in extreme danger and he may require medical assistance.

Metcalf is described as a 79-year-old white man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. He has gray hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Air Force hat, navy blue coat, a shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a red 2016 Ford Edge with Indiana license plate WA9ND.

Anyone with information about Metcalf's whereabouts is being asked to contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-255-0602 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.