Troopers partner with truck drivers in statewide enforcement effort

Indiana state troopers rode along with semi drivers Wednesday to get an up-high view of potential driving violations.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are trying to keep the roads safe for semis.

Wednesday, ISP partnered with the Indiana Motor Truck Association for "Trooper in a Truck." Troopers rode in the passenger seat of big rigs to get an up-high look of people violating the state's "hands-free" law as well as others.

Troopers in Indianapolis, Sellersburg, Lowell and along the Indiana Toll Road took part in the patrols Wednesday. The ISP Pendleton District partnered with the ISP Aviation Section to monitor unsafe and aggressive driving around semis.