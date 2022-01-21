Indiana State Police searching for missing La Porte woman

Shari Diaz, 53, was last seen in Tippecanoe County on Jan. 6.

LAPORTE, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help finding a missing La Porte woman.

Shari Diaz, 53, was last seen in Tippecanoe County on Jan. 6.

She is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 200 pounds. Diaz has blonde hair and blue eyes.

ISP is asking that if anyone knows where Diaz is, call Detective Rector or Detective Edwards at the Indiana State Police Lafayette post at 765-567-2125.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.