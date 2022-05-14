ISP investigates after man injured in exchange of gunfire with deputies

The man, who ISP said had at least one gunshot wound, was given medical attention by deputies and then taken to an Ohio hospital for treatment.

CEDAR GROVE, Indiana — Indiana State Police detectives said they're investigating after Franklin County deputies shot and injured a man who was armed and fired at officers on Friday night.

According to ISP, Franklin County deputies were called to a home in Cedar Grove at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a man who was suicidal and had a gun.

When deputies got to the house, the man had the gun with him. ISP detectives believe the man shot at least once at the deputies before the deputies shot back.

The man, who ISP said had at least one gunshot wound, was given medical attention by deputies and then taken to an Ohio hospital for treatment.

At the time of publishing, ISP said the man's condition is unknown. None of the deputies were injured in the shooting.

After the shooting, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office requested ISP conduct an investigation into the shooting.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing, and that the suspect's name and the names of the deputies involved are being withheld.