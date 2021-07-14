Indiana sitting on $3.9 billion in reserves, promising refundable income tax credit

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana closed the 2021 fiscal year with reserves of $3.9 billion.
The state had reserves of about $2.2 billion in April and was forecasting to add almost $463 million to it.
Instead, Indiana added $1.222 billion in just the final 75 days of the fiscal year. That allowed the state's general fund reserve to increase by nearly $1.7 billion.
“Indiana’s economic future and fiscal responsibility are directly linked. Maintaining sustainable finances creates a better, stronger, more prosperous Hoosier state for the next generation,” said Tera Klutz, auditor.
As a result of the increase in funds, Indiana will make an excess reserve transfer of $1.1 billion, which will be split between retirement funding and a refundable income tax credit for Hoosier taxpayers.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a response to the auditor's report. It reads in part:
We quickly pivoted from managing through a once anticipated recession due to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic to closing the state fiscal year with $3.9 billion in combined reserves. Now, with our 19th straight balanced budget, we are working on everything from mental health programs and health care supports to record increases in K-12 tuition support. We’re investing in state public facilities and infrastructure projects statewide on a level never seen before all the while doing everything we can to create a highly skilled workforce to fill the open jobs of today and tomorrow.
House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) also issued a statement, reading in part:
The automatic taxpayer refund ensures that reserves beyond what's needed go back to where they belong – in the pockets of hardworking Hoosiers. Indiana's already provided record funding for our K-12 schools and a fully funded infrastructure improvement plan on top of paying down debt, so this taxpayer refund is well-deserved.
Click here to view the full report from the auditor.
What other people are reading:
- Royal Caribbean not responsible for Indiana toddler's death, judge rules
- More than 10 people arrested after FBI raids in Indianapolis
- Appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds
- Study shows Indiana students experiencing significant impact from COVID-19 pandemic
- 3 suspects arrested in Brownsburg student's murder, 1 already in custody