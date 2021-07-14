Indiana sitting on $3.9 billion in reserves, promising refundable income tax credit

The state had reserves of about $2.2 billion in April.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana closed the 2021 fiscal year with reserves of $3.9 billion.

The state had reserves of about $2.2 billion in April and was forecasting to add almost $463 million to it.

Instead, Indiana added $1.222 billion in just the final 75 days of the fiscal year. That allowed the state's general fund reserve to increase by nearly $1.7 billion.

“Indiana’s economic future and fiscal responsibility are directly linked. Maintaining sustainable finances creates a better, stronger, more prosperous Hoosier state for the next generation,” said Tera Klutz, auditor.

As a result of the increase in funds, Indiana will make an excess reserve transfer of $1.1 billion, which will be split between retirement funding and a refundable income tax credit for Hoosier taxpayers.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a response to the auditor's report. It reads in part:

We quickly pivoted from managing through a once anticipated recession due to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic to closing the state fiscal year with $3.9 billion in combined reserves. Now, with our 19th straight balanced budget, we are working on everything from mental health programs and health care supports to record increases in K-12 tuition support. We’re investing in state public facilities and infrastructure projects statewide on a level never seen before all the while doing everything we can to create a highly skilled workforce to fill the open jobs of today and tomorrow.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) also issued a statement, reading in part:

The automatic taxpayer refund ensures that reserves beyond what's needed go back to where they belong – in the pockets of hardworking Hoosiers. Indiana's already provided record funding for our K-12 schools and a fully funded infrastructure improvement plan on top of paying down debt, so this taxpayer refund is well-deserved.

Click here to view the full report from the auditor.