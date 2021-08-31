Silver Alert declared for missing Gary teenager

GARY, Indiana — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a teenager missing from Gary.
Police in Gary say 15-year-old Davion Blakes was last seen around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Blakes is described as a 5-foot-6-inch, 100-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
Blakes is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information about Davion Blakes or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or call 911.