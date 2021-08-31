Silver Alert declared for missing Gary teenager

Police in Gary say 15-year-old Davion Blakes was last seen around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

GARY, Indiana — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a teenager missing from Gary.

Police in Gary say 15-year-old Davion Blakes was last seen around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Blakes is described as a 5-foot-6-inch, 100-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.

Blakes is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.