Indiana Silver Alert issued for man missing from Illinois

Gary Scheuermann was last seen driving a 2017 Ford Explorer with an Indiana license plate.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — Indiana State Police have declared a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Illinois who is driving an SUV with Indiana license plates.

State police say 73-year-old Gary Scheuermann was last seen Friday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. in South Holland, Illinois, which is just across the state line from Hammond, Indiana.

Scheuermann is described as a 5-foot-11-inch, 190-pound white male, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, tan shorts and tan sandals.

Police said Schuermann was driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer with Indiana license plate AGM306, but provided no further details about his possible connection to Indiana.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.