Indiana senators split on Respect for Marriage Act vote

Sen. Todd Young voted "yes" in a test vote Wednesday, while Sen. Mike Braun voted no.

WASHINGTON — Indiana's U.S. senators split on a vote to move the "Respect for Marriage Act" forward Wednesday.

The bill would protect the marriages of LGBTQ+ as well as interracial couples. Wednesday's test vote is just one step in a push to pass the legislation before a new Congress takes over in January.

The vote will allow the Senate to debate the issue with the plan that the bill is taken up by both chambers before the newly elected lawmakers are sworn in.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, who just won re-election, voted yes to debate the bill that would codify both same-sex and interracial marriage.

However, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, voted no.

Last March, Braun made comments about leaving issues like this up to the state. The conversation started out about his support of the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling and allowing states to make their own abortion rules.

"So you would be OK with the Supreme Court leaving the question of interracial marriage to the states?" Braun was asked.

"Yes, I think that that's something that if you're not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you're not gonna be able to have your cake and eat it, too. I think that's hypocritical," Braun replied.

After the interview in March, Braun later walked back his comments, stating, "I misunderstood a line of questioning that ended up being about interracial marriage ... there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind."

Democrats are trying to move the legislation through because, after overturning Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote an opinion saying he thought the court also should reconsider a case involving same-sex marriage.