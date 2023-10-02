Indiana GOP to hold caucus to fill Sen. Sandlin's seat

The caucus will fill the seat left vacant by the death of Sen. Jack Sandlin, who died unexpectedly last month at the age of 72.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Republican Party will hold a caucus later this month to elect a state senator for District 36.

The caucus will fill the seat left vacant by the death of Sen. Jack Sandlin, who died unexpectedly last month at the age of 72. Sandlin had held the seat since 2016.

A memorial service was held for him at the Statehouse last week.

A caucus of eligible precinct committee members will meet Oct. 18 to select the replacement who will serve the remainder of Sandlin's term.