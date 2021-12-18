Indiana prosecutor not pressing charges in Chappell case

Chappell's family says the 15-page report leaves them with more questions than answers.

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — The Jackson County, Indiana prosecutor announced Friday that he will not press charges against any inmates or employees of the county jail in the death of Ta’Neasha Chappell.

Chappell's family says the 15-page report leaves them with more questions than answers.

The report doesn't determine the cause of death or solve any of the mysteries they've had for months.

The family says it's infuriating, and they're not done fighting for justice.

"Like they just want us to move on, 'Oh, well she's 23, she just passed away and we don't have no answers,'" Ronesha Murrell, Chappell's sister, said. "That's not good enough."

The 23-year-old woman died at Schneck Medical Center on July 16, hours after being transported from the jail.

"She wasn't protected and she wasn't safe," Lavita McClain, Chappell's mother, said.

The document from the Jackson County Prosecutor outlines the medical care Chappell is said to have received in the Jackson County Jail.

The report says Chappell first told jail staff she wasn't feeling well on July 15.

She reported she had thrown up blood, but the report says jail staff investigated and saw no blood.

That night, jail employees say they checked on her five different times.

The next day, the report says Chappell was moved to a holding cell so she could be monitored more closely. One inmate said she was thrown down as she was brought into this cell, but the report says video footage proves otherwise.

It's footage the family said they were never shown.

"If they was able to write up 15 pages then they should have been able to release the footage right then and there when they released that," Murrell said.

According to the report, Chappell did not tell the Jail Nurse she was taking medication and that she had no ongoing illnesses. However, a Schneck doctor remembered treating Chappell May 26 and said she had informed staff she had sickle cell disease.

An ER report from the hospital shows doctors had concerns that Chappell may have ingested poisonous chemicals, but Indiana State Police (ISP) said there is no evidence Chappell was "intentionally killed by another person." The autopsy also showed she did not die of an inflicted injury.

According to the report a nurse noticed yellowing around Chappell's lips and eyes. The doctor also said the yellowing could be indicative of a sickle cell attack.

The ISP and the Office of the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney reviewed medical records, spoke with medical personnel and checked communications Chappell had with people inside and outside the jail July 15 and 16.

Feeling stuck with no answers, the family now has a question for the community.

"Are y'all really okay with knowing a 23-year-old girl dies in Jackson County in a jail, a system that's supposed to be designed for justice, and they don't have give us no answers at all whatsoever?"

Though the reports concludes the Indiana State Police's investigation, Chappell's family says their investigation is far from over.

Their lawyers are still looking into her death, and the family hopes the FBI takes up the case.



