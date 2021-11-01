Indiana priest resigns as high school chaplain after sex allegation

Father David Huneck has resigned as both chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School and as pastor at Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A priest has resigned as chaplain of a Catholic high school in northeastern Indiana after diocese officials say he was accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend said Monday that it learned Sept. 19 of "allegations that Father David Huneck engaged in sexual and other misconduct, including that with a minor."

The diocese said Huneck has resigned as both chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne and as pastor at Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City.

The diocese said it had notified the state's Department of Child Services, and the report was forwarded to local police.

"We hope the Diocese holds true to its statement of cooperation with authorities, and we encourage law enforcement to act swiftly to investigate. A resignation does little to protect children," SNAP, an organization supporting survivors of abuse at the hands of religious authorities, said in a statement.

SNAP is also urging the diocese to also "aggressively" seek out others who may have been abused by Huneck.

"Since we also know that those who commit crimes against boys and girls rarely have just one victim, we believe that there may be others who were hurt by Fr. Huneck who are still suffering alone and in silence," SNAP's statement said. "Quick action by law enforcement would assure those potential victims that their outcry will be taken seriously and that their voices will be safely heard."

According to our partners at Fort Wayne's NBC, the Whitley County Prosecutor confirmed there is an open investigation involving Huneck but no criminal charges have been filed.